Alligator found at Tuscaloosa recycling plant - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Alligator found at Tuscaloosa recycling plant

(Source: City of Tuscaloosa) (Source: City of Tuscaloosa)
(Source: City of Tuscaloosa) (Source: City of Tuscaloosa)
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WSFA) -

A Tuscaloosa recycling center had a surprising visitor Monday morning.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers responded to the Liberty Recycling Plant at around 7:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found the nearly 8-foot alligator under one of the plant's 18-wheelers.

Officers from Tuscaloosa's traffic division, Lake Patrol and Department of Transportation's Animal Control were able to capture the alligator. They then turned it over to Alabama Game and Fish to be taken to Gainesville and released into its natural habitat. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Suspected post-Irma looters caught in Miami

    Suspected post-Irma looters caught in Miami

    Sunday, September 10 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-09-11 02:47:51 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 1:03 PM EDT2017-09-11 17:03:28 GMT
    As looters ransack some Florida stores after they were hit by Hurricane Irma, stories are rampant on social media - some accurate, some overblown and even false, law enforcement says. (Source: Raycom Images)As looters ransack some Florida stores after they were hit by Hurricane Irma, stories are rampant on social media - some accurate, some overblown and even false, law enforcement says. (Source: Raycom Images)

    Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said. 

    More >>

    Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said. 

    More >>

  • The Latest: Irma knocks out power to 7M homes, businesses

    The Latest: Irma knocks out power to 7M homes, businesses

    Monday, September 11 2017 3:27 AM EDT2017-09-11 07:27:29 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 1:03 PM EDT2017-09-11 17:03:11 GMT
    Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.More >>
    Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.More >>

  • Solemn, personal ceremonies as US commemorates 9/11

    Solemn, personal ceremonies as US commemorates 9/11

    Monday, September 11 2017 12:28 AM EDT2017-09-11 04:28:39 GMT
    Monday, September 11 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-09-11 16:58:57 GMT

    Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.

    More >>

    Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly