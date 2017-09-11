Alligator found at Tuscaloosa recycling plant

A Tuscaloosa recycling center had a surprising visitor Monday morning.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers responded to the Liberty Recycling Plant at around 7:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found the nearly 8-foot alligator under one of the plant's 18-wheelers.

Officers from Tuscaloosa's traffic division, Lake Patrol and Department of Transportation's Animal Control were able to capture the alligator. They then turned it over to Alabama Game and Fish to be taken to Gainesville and released into its natural habitat.

