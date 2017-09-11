Ivey extends voter registration deadline for senate run-off election

Gov. Kay Ivey has extended the voter registration deadline for the Republican Primary Run-off Election for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat.

Ivey signed Executive Order 711 Monday to extend the deadline. The original deadline was Monday, but because of the closure of state offices Ivey has extended it until Tuesday.

Online registration is still available on the website for the Alabama Secretary of State's Office.

The run-off election is scheduled for Sept. 26. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.