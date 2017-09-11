Montgomery police investigating robbery on Vaughn Road - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery police investigating robbery on Vaughn Road

Police were seen at Regions Bank, a business in that area (Source: WSFA 12 News) Police were seen at Regions Bank, a business in that area (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a business was robbed Monday.

Captain Regina Duckett says the business, located in the 6900 block of Vaughn Road, was robbed of cash. 

Police were on scene at Regions Bank, a business in that area of Vaughn Road. 

Duckett advises there were no injuries and no arrests have been made at this time. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly