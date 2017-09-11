Montgomery police investigating robbery on Vaughn Road

Police were seen at Regions Bank, a business in that area (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a business was robbed Monday.

Captain Regina Duckett says the business, located in the 6900 block of Vaughn Road, was robbed of cash.

Police were on scene at Regions Bank, a business in that area of Vaughn Road.

Duckett advises there were no injuries and no arrests have been made at this time.

