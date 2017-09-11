Troy announces kickoff times for Akron, Ga. Southern

Following a convincing 34-7 win over Alabama State to open up their home schedule, Troy has now announced the kickoff times for two more home games, a Sept. 23 contest with Akron and the Homecoming battle with Georgia Southern.

After a record crowd of 29,278 against ASU this past Saturday, a 5 p.m. kick, Troy has announced the Sept. 23 kickoff with the Akron Zips will also kick at 5 p.m. from Veterans Memorial Stadium.

While it is a new season, the Trojans will have the 2016 final regular season game on their mind when Georgia Southern comes in for Homecoming. Troy lost out on an opportunity of being Sun Belt Conference Co-Champs with Arkansas State after losing to Georgia Southern 28-24. Troy and Georgia Southern will kick from the Vet at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.

The university announced the Akron game is Military Appreciation Day at The Vet in addition to Parents and Family Weekend, Sound of the South Band Day, Boy Scouts Day, Special Olympics Day, Extra Yard for Teachers Day, Troy Preview Day and T-Roy’s Team Day.

