Irma evacuees grateful for River Region hospitality

Florida man thanks the capitol city for the great experience his family had in Montgomery. (Source: Twitter)

This woman had to return to Tampa to relieve exhausted hospital workers. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Many Floridians who evacuated to Alabama are anxious to return home to see Irma's aftermath and to assess the damage to their homes.

As they plan their trip back, many are voicing their appreciation for all of the hospitality they received in the River Region.

Patty Barthelmoore has been staying at a hotel off of Chantilly Parkway in Montgomery since Thursday, and she’s waiting a few more days before getting on the road to head south. She indicated a lot of families were also staying put for one or two more days, letting an end come to all of the bad weather.

“We’re not leaving today because it's messy here,” she said. “We have to wait till they open those bridges again.”

It’s not clear yet how much damage her home sustained in Winter Haven, Florida.

“We don't know that yet. A friend of ours is going to go out and explore and we'll find out from him,” she added.

A lot of evacuees continue to get tidbits of information about their homes from neighbors who stayed to ride out the hurricane and they’ve learned that Irma caused some problems at their own properties. Many are without power.

Toya Baruso, of St. Cloud, Florida, was driving through Montgomery on Monday with her family. Her children, dogs and husband evacuated to Atlanta and then became concerned about the impact of the weather headed that way so they left for Louisiana.

“Our home is alright but a lot of our neighbors had their homes destroyed, fences everywhere,” she said. “We're blessed with really good kids and dogs so we're turning it into a family vacation. The governor said not go back home yet so we're just going to wait it out.”

Some had no choice but to return to Florida, like Heather Metheny, who is an occupational therapist from Tampa.

“It was fine getting here. I had a mandatory evacuation out of Tampa so I left on Friday but now I'm supposed to be back at the hospital tomorrow morning,” she said. “Everyone is safe at the hospital. We're working on generator power right now. I'm supposed to be back to relieve those who've been there working 24/7, long and hard hours, so I'm going to do my best to get back.

Metheny doesn't have power at her house, but she bought plenty of supplies to take back and friends with restored electricity have offered their homes if she needs a place to stay.

Evacuees expressed their gratitude for the warm welcome they received in the Montgomery area, touched by the kindness shown to them during such a trying time.

“I love the people of Montgomery,” Barthelmoore stated.

Doug Licker tweeted the City of Montgomery to express his thanks for all of the hospitality for those who fled Hurricane Irma.

Licker, from the Tampa area, stayed at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa in downtown Montgomery with his wife, children and grandchildren.

“The southern hospitality of the city was just tremendous. We walked through downtown Sunday and restaurants were handing out coupons for evacuees and greeting all of us. What a remarkable city and spirit,” Licker said.

His family arrived on time to see Mayor Todd Strange doing a press conference about the weather and they were impressed with the mayor’s welcome to all of the evacuees as the city prepared for Irma’s impact in Alabama.

“It was so heartwarming. The restaurants were wonderful, the city is phenomenal. Thank you all for being the good folks you are,” Licker added.

Many evacuees said they plan to go back to Florida on Tuesday.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is ramping up efforts with state and local law enforcement to conduct the state’s largest ever movement of evacuee traffic returning to Florida and Georgia.

Up to 500,000 vehicles carrying evacuees are expected to return to Florida and Georgia through some part of Alabama, either from sheltering in north or central Alabama or even further north, or as far west as Mississippi.

State officials are preaching safety and patience as hundreds of thousands of evacuees have started moving south and east in a process that will take several days because of heavy traffic volumes and because workers are still working to clear some areas for safe re-entry.

ALDOT officials urge travelers to spread traffic loads across all available southbound and eastbound routes rather than overloading major routes such as U.S. 231, Interstate 65 and Interstate 10.

ALDOT is implementing proactive steps to maintain maximum efficiency along major southbound and eastbound roadways, officials said Monday. Along U.S. 231 from Troy to Dothan, ALDOT will be working with local officials to adjust traffic signals to give as much priority time as possible to southbound evacuee and relief convoy traffic. In Mobile, officials are prepared to divert eastbound Interstate 10 truck traffic around the Wallace Tunnel in an effort to reduce congestion.

Despite efforts to minimize traffic back-ups, ALDOT officials advise that drivers should expect congestion as state, U.S. and interstate highways into Florida and Georgia will be used by residents returning home and convoys of personnel and resources to aid in hurricane recovery.

Over the next few days, ALDOT personnel will be working to clear debris from state, U.S. and interstate highways and to repair damage to roadway infrastructure.

After responding to roadway and bridge priorities caused by Irma, ALDOT is preparing to mobilize personnel, trucks and resources to assist the Florida Department of Transportation with emergency recovery needs. Those response missions will be coordinated between the two states.

Motorists can find Alabama traffic and road condition information at www.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app.

Alabama State Troopers have been out on major thoroughfares the last few days monitoring traffic and assisting evacuees especially in the southeast area of the state around Dothan, said Corporal Jesse Thornton with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

"We did the same today and were on the major routes anticipating some traffic going south. We expect heavy traffic the next couple days and will be monitoring. We encourage evacuees to drive careful and anticipate heavy traffic and encourage Alabamans to avoid those major routes as much as possible for a couple days," Cpl. Thornton added.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.