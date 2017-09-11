Ivey, others watch Irma while keeping public up to date

Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Waco Police arrested 17 people after a three-day prostitution sting, one on his 32nd birthday.More >>
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.More >>
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is warning commuters to stay away from U.S. Highway 31 at Federal Road in the county after trees and live power lines fell into the roadway Monday afternoon.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
