Ivey, others watch Irma while keeping public up to date

The impacts of Tropical Storm Irma put many in state government on high alert including Gov. Kay Ivey.

Ivey this morning was in constant contact with Alabama’s Emergency Management Agency about the latest information and predictions on the storm.

However after the call, while many emergency personnel would go back to their monitoring, Ivey was going on camera.

The Alabama governor said it is part of her job to do interviews when severe weather strikes, to help keep the public informed. From Dothan to Columbus to Birmingham, Ivey talked with both TV and radio stations with the hope to get the word out.

“You want everybody to have current and accurate information so they can help themselves,” Ivey said. “It’s an opportunity and it’s a challenge.”

Ivey also used the opportunity to get word out about services some may not know about.

Power outages are expected as a result of Irma, which could put those who are dependent upon electricity, such as those on dialysis, at risk. However, Ivey said a call to the EMA can provide the help needed.

While Ivey was on camera, she said the real people deserving the attention were those helping out at the Emergency Response Center in Clanton.

“To see those capable, qualified, passionate people doing their job and doing it so thoroughly, it gives you a lot of confidence,” said Ivey.

Ivey extended the deadline to register to vote in this month’s runoff election because of the storm.

