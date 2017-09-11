Live power lines, trees down on U.S. Hwy 31 in Montgomery County - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Live power lines, trees down on U.S. Hwy 31 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY CO., AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is warning commuters to stay away from U.S. Highway 31 at Federal Road in the county after trees and live power lines fell into the roadway Monday afternoon.

Commuters should not attempt to use this stretch of roadway.

Powered by Frankly