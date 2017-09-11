Live power lines, trees down on U.S. Hwy 31 in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is warning commuters to stay away from U.S. Highway 31 at Federal Road in the county after trees and live power lines fell into the roadway Monday afternoon.
Commuters should not attempt to use this stretch of roadway.
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Here are some things to know regarding Tropical Storm Irma's impact on Alabama:More >>
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.More >>
The United States has called for a vote Monday on new U.N. sanctions against North Korea, though exactly what measures will be in the resolution remain a mystery.More >>
