500K vehicles expected to travel through AL as evacuees return home

The Alabama Department of Transportation is working with state and local law enforcement as hundreds of thousands of evacuees prepare to return to Florida and Georgia.

ALDOT reports up to 500,000 vehicles carrying evacuees will be leaving or passing through Alabama to return to their home states. State officials say the return will last several days due to heavy traffic and because workers are still clearing some areas for safe re-entry.

ALDOT advises travelers to spread traffic loads across all available southbound and eastbound routes instead of overloading major routes, including US 231, Interstate 65 and Interstate 10.

ALDOT is taking proactive steps to maintain maximum efficiency along major roadways:

Officials will adjust traffic signals along US 231 from Troy to Dothan to give as much priority time as possible to southbound evacuee and relief convoy traffic.

Officials are prepared to divert eastbound I-10 truck traffic around the Wallace Tunnel in Mobile in order to reduce congestion.

ALDOT personnel will be working to clear debris from state, U.S. and interstate highways and repairing damage.

After responding to roadway and bridge priorities, ALDOT is prepared to mobilize personnel, trucks and resources to assist Florida's DOT with emergency recovery needs.

Officials urge evacuees to wait for weather and road conditions to improve before returning home and to confirm that Florida officials have cleared their local areas for safe re-entry. Florida evacuees can use FL511.com and fhmsmv.gov, along with @FLHSMV and @MyFDOT on Twitter, to help them plan their return travel.

Drivers can find Alabama traffic and road condition information at www.algotraffic.com.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.