AL Power dealing with customer power outages caused by Irma

As of 4 p.m., there are approximately 15,000 Alabama Power customers without service in central Alabama and statewide roughly 45,000 customers.

In Auburn, approximately 9,000 customers are without power while 1,870 customers are without service in Montgomery, 1,750 in Clanton and 490 in Deatsville.

According to Mike Jordan, with Alabama Power, other outages have been reported in Alexander City, Dadeville, Fort Deposit, and Tallassee. He said that as soon as the weather permits, that number will rapidly decrease.

“As soon as the weather conditions allow, and it’s safe to do so, we’ll immediately deploy those linemen to get power restored,” said Jordan. “So the most comforting thing I can tell the customers is even though the lights may go out and your electricity may go off for a time, know that people are ready they’re prepared to respond.”

During this time, Alabama Power is stressing the importance of keeping both their customers and workers safe.

“In the event that there’s a power outage or in the event there’s a line down, treat all downed power lines as live. Be careful when you go around them and see if there are limbs or trees that have fallen across lines,” said Jordan.

He said that while 15,000 customers without power is a lot, they’ve seen more in the past.

“It is certainly a large number of customers, but that’s not the largest number of customers we’ve seen. For everyone that loses power, that’s important to that individual and that’s what we’re focused on, to make sure that all of the customers are restored as quickly as possible,” Jordan said.

According to Jordan, Alabama Power has dealt with large storms and outages in the past. In 2004, during Hurricane Ivan, approximately 825,701 Alabama Power customers lost service. In 2005, during Hurricane Katrina, approximately 636,891 customers lost service. During Hurricane Opal in 1995, approximately 475,889 of their customers lost service, and during the April 27, 2011 tornadoes, 412,000 Alabama Power customers lost power.

