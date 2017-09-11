AL Power dealing with customer power outages caused by Irma

Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.More >>
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
The United States has called for a vote Monday on new U.N. sanctions against North Korea, though exactly what measures will be in the resolution remain a mystery.More >>
The United States has called for a vote Monday on new U.N. sanctions against North Korea, though exactly what measures will be in the resolution remain a mystery.More >>
The Alabama Department of Transportation is working with state and local law enforcement as hundreds of thousands of evacuees prepare to return to Florida and Georgia.More >>
The Alabama Department of Transportation is working with state and local law enforcement as hundreds of thousands of evacuees prepare to return to Florida and Georgia.More >>