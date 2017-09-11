Montgomery to begin recovery phase as Irma makes exit

Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.More >>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.More >>
The United States has called for a vote Monday on new U.N. sanctions against North Korea, though exactly what measures will be in the resolution remain a mystery.More >>
The United States has called for a vote Monday on new U.N. sanctions against North Korea, though exactly what measures will be in the resolution remain a mystery.More >>
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.More >>
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Due to the Tropical Storm Warning schools in and around Alabama were closed Monday. While some will reopen Tuesday others will remain closed another day. Since weather conditions are so different across the state it is the responsibility of each systems superintendent to decide if they will close.More >>
Due to the Tropical Storm Warning schools in and around Alabama were closed Monday. While some will reopen Tuesday others will remain closed another day. Since weather conditions are so different across the state it is the responsibility of each systems superintendent to decide if they will close.More >>
Winds were picking up Monday as the outer bands of Irma made its way through Georgia and Alabama. Winds were much like that of Sunday and that's expected to ramp up as the night wears onMore >>
Winds were picking up Monday as the outer bands of Irma made its way through Georgia and Alabama. Winds were much like that of Sunday and that's expected to ramp up as the night wears onMore >>