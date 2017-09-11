Montgomery to begin recovery phase as Irma makes exit

Winds were picking up Monday as the outer bands of Irma made their way through Georgia and Alabama. Winds were much like that on Sunday and that's expected to ramp up as the night wears on.

Much like on Sunday, in a press briefing on Monday, Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange urged residents to do their part and keep their yards free of trash cans and anything else that could be used as flying debris in the 50 mile per hour gusts.

With wind gusts expected to exceed 40 mph, first responders are likely to be impacted.

"There's a policy generally nationwide in fire, something above 40 mph, it has to be evaluated, ladders can't go up in that wind level and certainly we don't want to put anyone in harm's way. We will evaluate that on a case-by-case basis," said Strange.

As the night goes on, Strange said that crews will be evacuated to clean up the streets and clear the roadways of debris, while restoring power.

As for the convoy of FEMA trucks that are currently stationed at Maxwell, starting Tuesday those will be deployed to Florida with police escort in groups of 200. This will cause delays on Day Street to Interstate 65 south and drivers are being asked to take a different route over the next few days.

Mayor Todd Strange, with the counsel of County Commission Chair Elton Dean, and city and county officials, made the decision that the city would be back to regular operations Tuesday, but if you have a storm-related issue regarding reporting to work, notify your supervisor and leave will be administered.

"We will resume normal operations tomorrow at 8 o'clock for both the city and the county," Strange said.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.