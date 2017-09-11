New food delivery service app to debut in Montgomery

The idea of having food like Chick-fil-A or Panda House delivered to your door is quickly becoming a reality. A new food delivery service is coming to Montgomery.

According to officials, the app “Waitr” is an online delivery service that will bring your favorite fast-food indulgences to your door for a flat rate of $5. Waitr is currently hiring drivers to deliver food door-to-door. Many restaurants have already signed on including Panda House, Chick-fil-A, and Firehouse Subs.

Waitr will be hosting a free launch party at Sa Za’s Serious Italian Food on Sept. 14th at 5 p.m. Guests can indulge in appetizers and receive some fun party favors.

If you’d like to apply to be a Waitr driver you can follow this link or to download the app and see which restaurants can be delivered to your door follow this link.

