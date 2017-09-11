First Alert: Irma's done but breezy conditions continue

THE ALABAMA WEATHER SITUATION: Irma has completed its life cycle, downgraded from Hurricane to Tropical Storm to Tropical Depression to now Post-Tropical Cyclone. It's done. We'll still be breezy with a few light showers at times today, but conditions will rapidly improve from south to north into late afternoon.

WHAT'S NEXT: As mentioned, it stays windy through Tuesday evening. There will likely be some leftover showers, mainly from Montgomery northward. No flooding, no wind damage, no tornadoes, just a breezy day with a few scattered pockets of rain. Then, things get nicer. Wednesday through Friday will feature comfortable temperatures, warm afternoons, cool mornings and only a small risk of a passing shower.

NO WAY JOSE? A lot of people are already asking me about Hurricane Jose. Yes, it will loop around the central Atlantic - here's the NHC five-day track:

Yes, it has at least some small chance of affecting the East Coast in six to eight days. It's just too early to know if it will threaten the Southeast at this time. Current long-range data suggests it probably won't, but that's just a preliminary indication. We'll keep you posted.

