Tracking Irma: Damage threat ends but still windy

THE ALABAMA WEATHER SITUATION: Tropical DEPRESSION (just downgraded) Irma continues to approach the Alabama/Georgia border, it will soon cross the state line and track across our northeastern counties. Seems bad, right? It's really not. The worst weather with Irma is displaced FAR from the center of circulation. In fact, for many places, the weather will actually IMPROVE as the center moves overhead. The rain will taper off, the wind will lighten up. Irma will slowly track towards north Alabama, a destination it will reach Tuesday.

ARE WE DONE? We can't rule out some isolated already-damaged tree or limb falling overnight, but the risk of widespread wind damage is basically done. But, it will stay windy all night and through most of Tuesday, too. So, plan on breezy weather, but the risk of damaging weather is over.

WHAT'S NEXT: As mentioned, it stays windy through Tuesday evening. And, there will likely be some leftover showers, mainly from Montgomery northward. No flooding, no wind damage, no tornadoes - just a breezy day with a few scattered pockets of rain. Then, things get nicer - Wednesday through Friday will feature comfortable temperatures - warm afternoons, cool mornings and only a small risk of a passing shower.

NO WAY JOSE? A lot of people are already asking me about Hurricane Jose. Yes, it will loop around the central Atlantic - here's the NHC 5-day track:

Yes, it has at least some small chance of affecting the East Coast in 6-8 days. It's just too early to know if it will threaten the Southeast at this time. Current long-range data suggests it probably won't, but that's just a preliminary indication. We'll keep you posted.

Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist.

