Montgomery Police warn of delays near Maxwell AFB for FEMA response

The Montgomery Police Department says motorists should be prepared for major delays as Federal Emergency Management Agency trucks gears up for response to the aftermath of Irma.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett with MPD, motorists should expect major delays on Highway 31 north from Kelly Street gate on Maxwell Air Force Base to the Western Boulevard. Delays should also be expected northbound on Day Street from I-65 to Hwy. 31, then Hwy. 31 south to Kelly Street gate.

Duckett says these delays are due to FEMA trucks entering and exiting the staging area for Hurricane response.

During this time, the Kelly Street gate onto Maxwell AFB will only be open to commercial vehicles. Motorists should seek alternate routes, Duckett says.

ALDOT officials also issued a warning saying they expect up to 500,000 vehicles carrying evacuees to return to Florida and Georgia through some part of the state. Travelers are urged to spread out the traffic across all available routes rather than overloading major interstates and highways.

Officials will also be working to clear debris from major interstates and highways and repair damage from the storm.

