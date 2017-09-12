Lice treatment center opens in Central AL

September is Head Lice Awareness Month. It’s an itchy and gross problem that nobody wants to deal with, especially in their home. Now there’s a new treatment center in Montgomery that will do all the dirty work for you.

“We want to provide a sense of calm and reassurance,” said Dawn Patterson with the Montgomery Lice Treatment Center. “Obviously when your kid comes home with a note from the nurse that they have head lice, the immediate reaction is panic and anxiety.”

Patterson, who is a registered nurse, has dealt with lice on the job and as a parent. Patterson says she knew a lot of people would go all the way to Birmingham to get lice treatment because there wasn’t a place to do it around here, so she decided to open the treatment center in East Montgomery.

Depending on the severity of the lice and hair type, it could take about two and a half hours to treat, according to Patterson.

“Our motto is to treat it right the first time. We use something called the “Shepherd Method” which is a manual strand by strand removal. It’s tedious but the most effective.”

Patterson says you don’t have to go home and wash the entire house. Just wash the sheets in warm water and if the person infected was laying on a couch just cover it with a sheet for a day. She says the lice can only live for about 24 hours once they’re not on the host.

If you’d like to make an appointment or have questions you can call them at 356-LICE (5423) or check out their website:



