Groups stand ready to feed hurricane evacuees

Groups across central Alabama say they are prepared to serve meals to Hurricane Irma evacuees on Tuesday

The Holt Street Memorial Baptist Church on South Court Street in Montgomery prepared breakfast for evacuees but so far, not one evacuee has shown up. Pastor Dr. Willie David McClung admitted they probably waited too late to get the word out to stranded Floridians staying in the River Region and beyond.

Still, McClung has no regrets saying the church stands ready to offer comfort and a warm breakfast and lunch for those who can't go back home yet.

McClung says the church's fellowship hall will be open tomorrow as well from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The church is not alone in feeding evacuees. The Doster Center in Prattville will be serving lunch to evacuees starting at noon Tuesday.

