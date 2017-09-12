Get ready and recycle with the city of Troy

Instead of spring cleaning, get ready for summer cleaning as the 5th Annual Troy Recycles Day approaches. Hosted by the City of Troy and Keep Troy Beautiful, residents will get a chance to recycle, shred, and donate their items.

This free event is held in coordination with America Recycles Day, a national initiative and the only nationally recognized day, dedicated to encouraging individuals to reduce, reuse and recycle.

The event will be located at Troy Lowe's parking lot on Saturday, Nov. 4th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This is a one stop-free recycling drop off event for anyone who has recyclable items or clothes that they would like to donate. Residents also can bring along with them documents that they would like to have shredded provided by First National Bank and Troy Bank & Trust.

Volunteers will be on site to help residents unload and dispose of recyclables and donations.

A list of acceptable items at the event are below:

Household Recycling (Cardboard, Paper, 1-2-4-5 Plastics, Political Signs)

Electronics Recycling (Computers, LCD Monitors, VCR’s, Phones, Printers, Fax Machines, Radios, Game Stations, Etc.):

Building Products, Fixtures, and Working Appliances: Provided by Habitat for Humanity

Document Shredding Services (Invoices, Taxes, Bank Statements, Documents, Old Files, Etc.) Limited to ten (10) boxes or bags per household/organization

Usable Household Items, Clothes, Shoes, and Toys

Compact Bulbs (CFLs), Plastic Bags, & Batteries

No household hazardous waste, tires, fluorescent tubes, paint, or wet/leaking paint cans will be accepted.

