2 in critical condition after quadruple shooting in Selma over the weekend

The Selma Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four people injured, two of them critically, Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Kings Bend Road, space typically rented for parties.

Investigators said a 26-year-old woman was shot in the back and a 43-year-old man was shot in the facial area. Both are in critical condition.

Another woman, 27, was shot in the shoulder but later released from the hospital. The fourth victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot in the wrist but refused treatment at the hospital.

Police said five vehicles were shot into during the incident.

The Selma Police Department is asking anyone with information on this case to call 334-874-2125 or call the secret witness line at 334-874-2190. (Crime Stoppers at 334-874-2588 or 1-866-442-7463).

A motive for the shooting was not clear nor have any suspects been identified.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.