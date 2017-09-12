AL power crews to help restoration efforts in FL

Power crews from around the state of Alabama are gearing up to travel to Florida to assist in recovery efforts following Hurricane Irma.

Recent reports show co-operatives are dealing with an estimated 595,000 power outages in Florida and an additional 382,000 in Georgia. Electric cooperatives expect to be working to restore power for days to weeks, according to officials with Dixie Electric.

To help restore power, Dixie Electric in Montgomery is sending two-five person crews to Clay Electric in Florida to assist.

Crews from 15 of Alabama’s rural electric cooperatives are also being sent to help five Florida electric cooperatives with power restoration. A total of 200 men are on their way to help the more than 75 percent of Floridians without power, officials say.

“In addition, five other crews are on standby to be sent to Florida or Georgia, as they are needed or requested,” said Fred Braswell, president, and CEO of the Alabama Rural Electric Association, which represents Alabama’s 22 electric cooperatives. “Alabama’s cooperatives are always willing to help our fellow cooperatives when there is a need.”

South Alabama Electric Cooperative is also sending a team to Clay Electric Cooperative, headquartered in Keystone Heights, FL. The team is committed to staying for at least a week.

The City of Troy and the City of Evergreen have also sent crews to help with Irma power restoration efforts in the city of Green Cove Springs, FL. This is the same city officials sent a crew to help efforts after Hurricane Matthew.

Alabama Power also shifted crews to areas statewide to cope with the more than 20,000 outages at home.

Irma update: This morning we’re shifting crews to help in the hardest hit areas. 20,000 outages statewide. pic.twitter.com/4bHQuADbS8 — Alabama Power (@alabamapower) September 12, 2017

