Woman charged with murder in Eufaula crash that killed daughter, 10

A 35-year-old Eufaula woman has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to an April 28 crash that killed her own 10-year-old and injured five others.

The Eufaula Police Department said Karen C. Frost was the driver of the 1994 Honda Accord that crossed the median on Eufaula Avenue before striking another vehicle that Friday night.

The girl, whose name has never been officially released, was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

An investigation into the crash, including a forensic analysis, led investigators to arrest Frost.

In addition to a traffic homicide, Frost is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

The woman's case will be presented to the Barbour County Grand Jury.

