Montgomery Zoo's annual Zoobilation to be held Thursday

The Montgomery Zoo will be holding it’s annual Zoobilation event this Thursday at 6 p.m.

Zoo officials say this event, which is designated for ages 21-years and over, includes a digital silent auction that benefits new exhibits within the zoo. The auction has already gone live and guests can register to bid with this link.

The night will comprise of various food and beverage vendors, along with a jazz band for entertainment. Guests are encouraged to buy tickets online and enjoy a night of food and fun for a good cause.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by clicking this link. For more information visit the Montgomery Zoo's website.

