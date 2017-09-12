Troopers: Victim killed in weekend police chase was 16

Alabama State Troopers have identified the victim killed during a police chase Sunday morning in Montgomery County as a 16-year-old boy. They have not released his name.

Troopers said the crash happened at 5:15 a.m. on Alabama 110 in Pike Road as officers were pursuing the stolen vehicle.

The driver of the 2005 Honda Accord refused to stop for Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies. He ultimately lost control, left the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.

The 16-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt, Troopers said, and died on the scene after being partially ejected.

Others who were inside the car are still being sought after they fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information, call State Troopers at 334-270-1122 or the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

