20-year-old arrested in Vaughn Road armed robbery

A Florida woman was found guilty and sentenced to a maximum of 30 years along with her counterpart on Friday for her part in credit and debit card skimming operation that spanned five states.More >>
A Florida woman was found guilty and sentenced to a maximum of 30 years along with her counterpart on Friday for her part in credit and debit card skimming operation that spanned five states.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to an armed robbery that happened Monday afternoon on Vaughn Road, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed Tuesday.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to an armed robbery that happened Monday afternoon on Vaughn Road, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed Tuesday.More >>
Alabama State Troopers have identified the victim killed during a police chase Sunday morning in Montgomery County as a 16-year-old boy. They have not released his name.More >>
Alabama State Troopers have identified the victim killed during a police chase Sunday morning in Montgomery County as a 16-year-old boy. They have not released his name.More >>
A 35-year-old Eufaula woman has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to an April 28 crash that killed her own 10-year-old and injured five others.More >>
A 35-year-old Eufaula woman has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to an April 28 crash that killed her own 10-year-old and injured five others.More >>
The Selma Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four people injured, two of them critically, Saturday night.More >>
The Selma Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four people injured, two of them critically, Saturday night.More >>
The Millbrook Police Department has arrested and charged an 18-year-old fugitive with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, as well as other crimes.More >>
The Millbrook Police Department has arrested and charged an 18-year-old fugitive with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, as well as other crimes.More >>
A 17-year-old Montgomery boy has been arrested on multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Millbrook early Friday morning.More >>
A 17-year-old Montgomery boy has been arrested on multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Millbrook early Friday morning.More >>
One person has been arrested and others are being sought in connection with the early Monday morning armed carjacking of a woman in Prattville.More >>
One person has been arrested and others are being sought in connection with the early Monday morning armed carjacking of a woman in Prattville.More >>
An Autauga County grand jury has taken "no action" in a January shooting investigation that left two people dead and a third injured based on a finding that it was a murder-suicide.More >>
An Autauga County grand jury has taken "no action" in a January shooting investigation that left two people dead and a third injured based on a finding that it was a murder-suicide.More >>
A man has been charged with assault for biting an officer attempting to take him into custody following a crash in Montgomery, court documents indicate.More >>
A man has been charged with assault for biting an officer attempting to take him into custody following a crash in Montgomery, court documents indicate.More >>