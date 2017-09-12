20-year-old arrested in Vaughn Road armed robbery

Police were seen at Regions Bank, a business in that area (Source: WSFA 12 News)

An arrest has been made in connection to an armed robbery that happened Monday afternoon on Vaughn Road, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed Tuesday.

Treyvaughn Thomas, 20, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree robbery in reference to what the police department would refer to only as the robbery of a business in the 6900 block of Vaughn Road.

While police would not identify the specific business that was robbed, WSFA 12 News found several police units in the parking lot of the Regions Bank in the same block of Vaughn Road Monday.

According to Cpt. Regina Duckett, the business was robbed of cash and further investigation revealed Thomas as the suspect. He was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Duckett says no one was harmed in the robbery.

