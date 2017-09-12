Roadway delays expected as evacuees head home to FL and GA

A mass exodus is underway through Alabama as those who fled from Hurricane Irma head back home.

Hundreds of thousands of evacuees are returning to Florida and Georgia, and that's making for lots of congestion on major roadways.

“We're looking at over 500,000 vehicles of people traveling back through Alabama to get to Georgia and Florida. They're people who evacuated this past weekend due to Hurricane Irma,” said ALDOT spokeswoman Brantley Kirk.



Efforts by local and state authorities are underway to keep traffic moving, but delays are expected.



Evacuees say they’ve already been through so much and now, they're bracing themselves for the last leg of their long journey and to see Irma’s impact on their cities and homes firsthand.

Nancy Strake is going back to her home in central Florida, but already knows there's obstacles ahead.

“I'm headed back but I understand the roads aren't clear and there isn't gas part of the way. So we're going to stay in Georgia again and wait for it to get better,” she said.

She evacuated last week.

“I had to leave because I wanted to protect my motor home. We have no electricity in our area,” she added. “We came north to Georgia and then we came over to Montgomery and over to Prattville where we stayed for two days and now I'm trying to get back home.”

Officer Santa Miller is part of a team with Security One Incorporated out of Memphis, Tennessee, that’s headed to Miami to protect businesses and homes from looters.

“We're going to help out with protecting the residents' properties. We're going to help Regions Bank to make sure the money and personnel stays safe. We're going to do whatever we can. We're not just doing security work. We're going to get out and help in any way we can," she said.

Lucas Pinheiro from Naples is staying in Montgomery several more days. Pinheiro and his friends packed up everything they could and left Florida ahead of the hurricane and they’ve extended their visit because of the conditions that are greeting Florida residents upon their return.

“My home was left with some water damage. I'm going to stay here a few more days and then we're going back. We have no power right now and they're saying it's going to take three weeks to get the power back on so I'm going to stay here in Alabama,” he explained.

His time in Alabama has been a very positive experience.

“They're awesome people here, super friendly,” he added.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, along with state and local law enforcement, is conducting the state’s largest ever movement of evacuee traffic and relief efforts returning to Florida and Georgia.

More than 500,000 vehicles carrying evacuees are expected to return to Florida and Georgia through some part of Alabama, either from sheltering in north or central Alabama or even further north, or as far west as Mississippi.

State officials are preaching safety and patience as hundreds of thousands of evacuees have begun moving south and east in a process that will take several days because of heavy traffic volumes and because workers are still working to clear some areas for safe re-entry.

“With this many extra vehicles on the road, you're going to see a lot more congestion, especially on your major highways, like U.S. 231, I-65 and also I-10 in Mobile. We do encourage evacuees to look at other routes like U.S. 431, U.S. 331 are some good options that will help you get back into Florida and Georgia,” Kirk said.

ALDOT is implementing proactive steps to maintain maximum efficiency along major southbound and eastbound roadways. Along U.S. 231 from Troy to Dothan, ALDOT will be working with local officials to adjust traffic signals to give as much priority time as possible to southbound evacuee and relief convoy traffic. In Mobile, officials are prepared to divert eastbound Interstate 10 truck traffic around the Wallace Tunnel in an effort to reduce congestion.

Despite efforts to minimize traffic back-ups, ALDOT officials advise that drivers should expect congestion as state, U.S. and interstate highways into Florida and Georgia will be used by residents returning home and convoys of personnel and resources to aid in hurricane recovery.

“We want you to get home safely. We know you're ready to get home and check out how your house is but to get there, you need to be safe doing so. Please buckle up, no distracted driving and just pay attention,” Kirk added.



Evacuees like Nancy Strake are exhausted but they’re trying to stay positive through it all.

“We’re very blessed and we're very happy but we need to get home,” Strake said.

