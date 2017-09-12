AL working to curb 3rd highest infant mortality rate in country

Excess belly fat increases older women's risk of some cancers, new research suggests.More >>
Despite a growing list of debilitating symptoms during the final months of life, most seniors never receive end-of-life hospice care -- or they delay doing so until their last few weeks of life, new research finds.More >>
Days spent sitting for hours may increase your risk for an early death no matter how much you exercise, researchers say.More >>
Breast cancer patients who take opioid painkillers are more likely to discontinue an important hormone treatment that helps ensure their survival, researchers report.More >>
Obese people face an increased risk of heart disease, even if they are free of conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, a large new study suggests.More >>
Authorities say an Alabama woman is dead after being hit by a truck as she tried to protect a group of children from the vehicle.More >>
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
Here is the latest guidance on hormone therapy for most of the healthy women who struggle through menopause.More >>
Alabama has the third highest infant mortality rate in the country, losing more than 1,000 babies before they are born or before their first birthday.More >>
Residents of flooded areas should be particularly careful to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes, as they can carry serious diseases such as West Nile virus.More >>
You can develop that allergy from a tick bite. It may seem strange but it's true, a specific kind of tick bite can make you allergic to red meat.More >>
Now there’s a new treatment center in Montgomery that will do all the dirty work for you.More >>
A south Alabama city has signed a deal to buy its local hospital from a Tennessee company.More >>
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama has been hit with an $8 million penalty for charging rates from 2005 to 2013 that differed from those approved by the Alabama Department of Insurance.More >>
Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health, Department of Emergency Management, and the District Attorney’s Association announced a major donation that will equip first responders in every county with naloxone injectable doses.More >>
