Lone Star Tick bite can cause red meat allergy

Days spent sitting for hours may increase your risk for an early death no matter how much you exercise, researchers say.More >>
Days spent sitting for hours may increase your risk for an early death no matter how much you exercise, researchers say.More >>
Breast cancer patients who take opioid painkillers are more likely to discontinue an important hormone treatment that helps ensure their survival, researchers report.More >>
Breast cancer patients who take opioid painkillers are more likely to discontinue an important hormone treatment that helps ensure their survival, researchers report.More >>
Obese people face an increased risk of heart disease, even if they are free of conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, a large new study suggests.More >>
Obese people face an increased risk of heart disease, even if they are free of conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, a large new study suggests.More >>
Living near a park can help reduce asthma symptoms among children who live in cities, researchers say.More >>
Living near a park can help reduce asthma symptoms among children who live in cities, researchers say.More >>
Been looking for a reason to turn down your child's pleas for a pet Guinea pig? Dutch researchers say the rodents may carry germs tied to serious pneumonia.More >>
Been looking for a reason to turn down your child's pleas for a pet Guinea pig? Dutch researchers say the rodents may carry germs tied to serious pneumonia.More >>
Authorities say an Alabama woman is dead after being hit by a truck as she tried to protect a group of children from the vehicle.More >>
Authorities say an Alabama woman is dead after being hit by a truck as she tried to protect a group of children from the vehicle.More >>
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
You can develop that allergy from a tick bite. It may seem strange but it's true, a specific kind of tick bite can make you allergic to red meat.More >>
You can develop that allergy from a tick bite. It may seem strange but it's true, a specific kind of tick bite can make you allergic to red meat.More >>
Now there’s a new treatment center in Montgomery that will do all the dirty work for you.More >>
Now there’s a new treatment center in Montgomery that will do all the dirty work for you.More >>
A south Alabama city has signed a deal to buy its local hospital from a Tennessee company.More >>
A south Alabama city has signed a deal to buy its local hospital from a Tennessee company.More >>
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama has been hit with an $8 million penalty for charging rates from 2005 to 2013 that differed from those approved by the Alabama Department of Insurance.More >>
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama has been hit with an $8 million penalty for charging rates from 2005 to 2013 that differed from those approved by the Alabama Department of Insurance.More >>
Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health, Department of Emergency Management, and the District Attorney’s Association announced a major donation that will equip first responders in every county with naloxone injectable doses.More >>
Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health, Department of Emergency Management, and the District Attorney’s Association announced a major donation that will equip first responders in every county with naloxone injectable doses.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
High tech bracelets and mobile apps are not just for tracking your steps or sleep, they're also helping women track their odds of getting pregnant.More >>
High tech bracelets and mobile apps are not just for tracking your steps or sleep, they're also helping women track their odds of getting pregnant.More >>
A Montgomery High School JROTC program and their parents are working to collect items for Hurricane Harvey victims.More >>
A Montgomery High School JROTC program and their parents are working to collect items for Hurricane Harvey victims.More >>