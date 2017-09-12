Local groups continuing relief efforts for Harvey victims

As the Southeast begins its recovery from Hurricane Irma, relief groups are preparing to assist. However, volunteers are also continuing to support people in the Houston area who were impacted by Hurricane Harvey just weeks ago.

Saint James United Methodist Church is working with the United Methodist Committee on Relief to collect buckets of cleaning supplies.

“These buckets have cleaning supplies in them so that families can begin work on dealing with water damage in their homes,” Outreach and Missions Pastor Tyler Vittetoe said.

The church has already collected dozens of filled buckets. 25 of them were filled by children in the youth ministry, who wrote encouraging notes. Vittetoe said the church expects to have more than 300 buckets filled and ready to send by Sept. 24, the collection date.

“One family can be a part of something like this that’s making a huge difference,” Vittetoe said.

Each bucket is estimated to be worth about $75. While the bucket project aims to meat cleaning supplies needs, Vittetoe said St. James is preparing to send multiple teams to Houston to help feed families displaced by the flooding. The church is working with other Houston-based Methodist churches for this project and future efforts.

Meanwhile, a group of Montgomery-based musicians and rappers called Strive For Better Organization partnered with Montgomery Aviation, local schools, Faith Crusade Missions and Montgomery Regional Airport Authority to fill a semi-truck with food, baby supplies, clothing and water. Event Coordinator Tony Matthews said the group hoped to leave Tuesday afternoon but had to delay the plans because of MPS closing for bad weather.

“We have to pick up the donations from the canned food drives at Carver, JD, Lanier and Park Crossing,” Matthews said. “We are expecting about 20,000 pounds of donations from the schools alone.”

The delay has allowed more time for the group to gather donations, and Matthews said the support has been overwhelming.

“We have two more trucks on standby, because it is possible we will collect too much for just this one,” Matthews said.

The group will be dropping off donations at the Gallery Furniture store in Richmond, Texas.

To donate to the Strive For Better Organization, you can stop by Montgomery Aviation from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The truck will leave Montgomery Aviation on Thursday at noon.

You can also pick up a bucket from St. James UMC during Sunday morning services or from the church during open office hours. The deadline to return the filled buckets is Sept. 24. You can also give monetary donations to sjlife.com/give . Vittetoe said 100% of donations will go to flood relief efforts.

