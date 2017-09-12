Henry County jumping on clean-up efforts following Tropical Storm Irma

There's a lot of clean-up in Henry County thanks to Tropical Storm Irma.

A big issue in the county is not just the trees crashing down but the trees taking other things down with it.

"We had a lot of trees down. We had a lot of trees across roads. Because there were power lines mingled in with limbs, we couldn't do anything with that," said Henry County Sheriff William Maddox.

Alabama Power and Pea River Electric Cooperative spent Tuesday working to restore service and operating with smaller numbers than usual.

"With Harvey and Irma in Florida, a lot of these companies are busy in those two places," said Maddox.



People in the Holiday Shores community were without power Monday and a good bit of Tuesday, but found other things to occupy their time.

"Picking up limbs. You can see the pile behind me. I've got a lot of work to do," said Releigh Dawsey.

The Sheriff says county crews are working to remove debris off the sides of the roads and across roads now that power companies have taken care of the lines. He says he doesn't expect it to be a long clean-up.

