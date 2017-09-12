Liger's Bakery owner continues to recover after losing leg in crash

The owner of Liger's Bakery, the oldest bakery in Montgomery, is on the road to recovery. This comes just four weeks after a car accident that left Donnie Davis with numerous injuries including one that forced doctors to make the decision to amputate his leg.

Inside Liger's Bakery it appears business as usual, but Ashley Moore and her mother Ivy Davis will tell you it has been anything but.

"Trying to continue on with day-to-day business and then worrying about him it has been a struggle," said Ivy Davis, Donnie's wife.

Last month their world was turned upside down when Donnie was involved in a head on collision along Alabama 110. His daughter Ashley was just one car behind him when it happened.

"She was the first one to reach him and she just would not let him go to sleep," said Ivy.

"It is kinda just surreal looking back at it you don't prepare for something like this," said Ashley Moore, Donnie's daughter.

Donnie was air lifted to the hospital where doctors had to amputate one of his legs. He also sustained broken ribs, a shattered wrist, other injuries and was placed on life support for a number of days. Now in rehab, his family is calling it a miracle.

"This is just truly an answer to prayer. Everyone on the scene that night pretty much said they don't know how he is alive," said Moore.

While they believe Donnie's faith is playing a role in his recovery he has another motivation, his grandson.

"He has told me point blank in the hospital room if it wasn't for Monty, 'I just don't know if I could do it,'" said Moore.

Throughout this, all the doors to Liger's Bakery has remained open. Ivy say this wouldn't have been possible without their employees, friends, and customers.

"It is just so emotional and overwhelming and 'Thank you' just seems so inadequate to say," said Ivy.

Donnie Davis is already talking about getting back to work at the bakery. Right now the focus is him healing and eventually getting a prosthetic leg. While they do have insurance, it may not cover all the medical bills. Efforts are still underway to help the family financially.

Anyone desiring to help can d rop off donations at any branch of Max Credit Union for the Marler Road Church of Christ Benevolence Fund.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.