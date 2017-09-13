Police: Man seriously injured in Montgomery shooting - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Police: Man seriously injured in Montgomery shooting

Montgomery Police are investigating after an early morning shooting left one person seriously injured.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of E. Second Street. At the scene officers found a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made at this time and the events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

