Research shows hormone therapy still safe menopause treatment

Here is the latest guidance on hormone therapy for most of the healthy women who struggle through menopause.

"Hormone therapy is very reasonable for treatment of hot flashes, menopausal symptoms among women who have impaired quality of life due to these symptoms and especially if they're in early menopause," said Dr. Joann Manson of Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Manson and her colleagues at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston followed up with more than 27,000 women nearly two decades after taking hormone replacement.

The study found the treatment did not lead to early death from any cause.

Manson said, "There was no increase in total mortality or in death rates from cardiovascular disease or cancer."

A previous look at the same set of women on hormone therapy uncovered worrisome risks like blood clots, stroke, and breast cancer. Experts say the science has evolved since then so doctors now have a better understanding of the potential problems as well as benefits.

Dr. Eric Strand of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis said, "There might be nuances in risk in any individual item, but globally, the risk of death is no different whether you were on the hormones or not."

Every woman is different and should speak with their doctors about personal risks. Most women stay on hormone therapy for five to seven years.

