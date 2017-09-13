AEA files lawsuit over Montgomery school intervention

Alabama State Superintendent Michael Sentance has resigned amid controversy and criticism from the State Board of Education and others in education.More >>
The Alabama Education Association has called a 1 p.m. news conference to discuss a lawsuit it's filing on behalf of Montgomery public school employees.More >>
Birmingham Southern College today announced they're cutting their tuition almost in half to attract more students.More >>
Due to the Tropical Storm Warning schools in and around Alabama were closed Monday. While some will reopen Tuesday others will remain closed another day. Since weather conditions are so different across the state it is the responsibility of each systems superintendent to decide if they will close.More >>
Prattville is a very special place for a lot of people. For one teacher at the Prattville Primary School, it's the town she has called home her entire life. Her name is June Lambert.More >>
The Selma City School Board named Dr. Avis Williams as its new superintendent Thursday evening.More >>
A Montgomery High School JROTC program and their parents are working to collect items for Hurricane Harvey victims.More >>
In an effort to expand community involvement in local schools, the Montgomery County Board of Education says it will hold five of its normal board meetings at area schools.More >>
The old saying "it's not about the destination, it's about the journey" is commonly used, but it's especially for one teacher we met in Millbrook.More >>
One teacher from Stanhope Elmore High School is instilling self worth and confidence into all of her students, and her name is Letitia Ruffin-Johnson.More >>