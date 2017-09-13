AEA granted temporary restraining order in suit over Montgomery school intervention

A hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon resulted in a temporary restraining order, requested by the Alabama Education Association, being approved as it sues on behalf of Montgomery Public Schools employees.

The suit was filed against Michael Sentance, who until resigning Wednesday was the state school superintendent, and Chief Education Officer of the Montgomery Public Schools intervention, Reginald Eggleston.

[BREAKING: Sentance has resigned his position.]

AEA attorney Theon Stokes, speaking at a news conference, said AEA is suing because Sentance blocked the Montgomery County Board of Education from appointing a county superintendent during the state's intervention of the system. AEA is also alleging uncontrolled spending that has reduced funding for student needs and "multiple actions and proposed actions taken against MPS employees."

(20) if you're just joining us: AEA filed complaint today against MPS appointed leaders, hearing proves deeper issues: no one at MPS... — Jenn Horton (@JennWSFA) September 13, 2017

(21) has real authority to make decisions, personnel hiring/firing: BOE is toothless under intervention, no legal counsel, no super. — Jenn Horton (@JennWSFA) September 13, 2017

Both the Montgomery Public School System and the Alabama State Department of Education responded to requests for comment but declined to make any statements due to pending litigation.

The Alabama Association of School Boards reacted to the lawsuit, stating:

“Our hope has been that the state’s intervention into Montgomery Public Schools would be based on a collaborative relationship between the state and the MPS board, working together to address issues of academic achievement and to ultimately restore full authority and autonomy back to the local school board and superintendent. It is unfortunate that this process has resulted in litigation, which will be a distraction from the goal of improving student achievement. We hope for a speedy resolution so that all parties can refocus attention and efforts on what matters most -- providing the best possible education for Montgomery’s public school students.”

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.