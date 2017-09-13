AEA sues over Montgomery school intervention

AEA attorney Theon Stokes (center) speaks to the media about the lawsuit. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Alabama Education Association called a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss a lawsuit it's filing on behalf of Montgomery Public Schools employees.

The suit was filed Wednesday in Montgomery County Circuit Court against Alabama State Superintendent Michael Sentance and Chief Education Officer of the Montgomery Public Schools intervention Reginald Eggleston, according to AEA.

[BREAKING: Sentance has since resigned his position.]

The Alabama State Department of Education said it does not comment on pending litigation.

AEA says it is suing because Sentance has blocked the Montgomery County Board of Education from appointing a county superintendent during the state's intervention of the system.

AEA is also alleging uncontrolled spending that has reduced funding for student needs and "multiple actions and proposed actions taken against MPS employees."

A hearing regarding a temporary restraining order has been scheduled for 2 p.m.

