Man sought in connection to fatal Chilton County house fire

Investigators in Chilton County are probing a fatal house fire and searching for a man in connection to the Wednesday morning blaze.

The call about a single-story house fire came into the county E911 system just after 9 a.m. When first responders arrived on the scene in the area of Chilton County Road 781 and 203, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished by West Chilton, Jemison, and Cedar Grove fire departments, investigators found the body of a person inside. The identity of that person is being withheld until family is notified.

Investigators have released two photos of a man they're searching for in connection to the case and identify him as Dustin Wade Martin.

Martin, according to the sheriff's office, was last seen shoplifting clothes and a silver metallic Halloween mask in nearby Montevallo.

Anyone with information on Martin's location should call the Chilton County Sheriff's Office.

