Suspect in fatal Chilton County fire found on top of barn

A man who was wanted in connection to a fatal house fire in Chilton County has been taken into custody.

According to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, Dustin Wade Martin has been taken into custody after a ground search near County Road 2 and County Road 73. The Associated Press reports that authorities found Martin sleeping on top of a barn after a three-hour search.

Martin was being sought in connection to a single-story fatal house fire that occurred around 9 a.m. in the area of Chilton County Road 781 and 203. When first responders arrived on the scene they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, investigators found the body of a person inside. The identity of that person is being withheld until family has been notified.

No other details about Martin’s capture or the fatal fire have been released.

