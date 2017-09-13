Victim in Chilton County murder, arson case ID'd; Suspect found on barn roof

Investigators are working to piece together a deadly chain of events in Pike Road that involved two police chases and a number of break-ins in different neighborhoods.More >>
Investigators are working to piece together a deadly chain of events in Pike Road that involved two police chases and a number of break-ins in different neighborhoods.More >>
The Greenville Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect captured on surveillance video burglarizing a store.More >>
The Greenville Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect captured on surveillance video burglarizing a store.More >>
A man who was wanted in connection to a fatal house fire in Chilton County has been taken into custody after being found asleep on top of a barn,More >>
A man who was wanted in connection to a fatal house fire in Chilton County has been taken into custody after being found asleep on top of a barn,More >>
According to the department, Clanton police responded to a report of a robbery at the Check n' Go on Logan Road where a subject was armed with a handgun.More >>
According to the department, Clanton police responded to a report of a robbery at the Check n' Go on Logan Road where a subject was armed with a handgun.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Auburn investigators have arrested a second suspect in connection with the Aug. 17 armed robbery of a woman at a business on Opelika Road.More >>
Auburn investigators have arrested a second suspect in connection with the Aug. 17 armed robbery of a woman at a business on Opelika Road.More >>
A 35-year-old Deatsville woman has been indicted by an Autauga County grand jury on charges of reckless murder, driving under the influence, and speeding following a March 16 crash that killed a construction worker.More >>
A 35-year-old Deatsville woman has been indicted by an Autauga County grand jury on charges of reckless murder, driving under the influence, and speeding following a March 16 crash that killed a construction worker.More >>
An Alexander City man has been arrested in connection to a robbery that happened in Auburn back in August.More >>
An Alexander City man has been arrested in connection to a robbery that happened in Auburn back in August.More >>
Montgomery Police are investigating after an early morning shooting left one person seriously injured.More >>
Montgomery Police are investigating after an early morning shooting left one person seriously injured.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to an armed robbery that happened Monday afternoon on Vaughn Road, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed Tuesday.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to an armed robbery that happened Monday afternoon on Vaughn Road, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed Tuesday.More >>