Victim in Chilton County murder, arson case ID'd; Suspect found on barn roof

A man who was wanted in connection to a fatal house fire in Chilton County has been taken into custody after being found asleep on top of a barn, according to the Chilton County Sheriff's Office. Dustin Wade Martin is now charged with murder, first-degree arson, and first-degree theft of property.

Wade is accused of setting fire to the home of 46-year-old Carol Rena Daniel in the area of Chilton County Road 781 and 203 Wednesday morning. The woman's body was found inside after the blaze was extinguished. Her vehicle had been taken.

Investigators developed Martin and a suspect and attempted to locate him.

Late Thursday night, Montevallo police initiated a pursuit of Daniel's stolen vehicle, which ended when the suspect crashed it into a creek on Chilton County Road 2. He then fled into the woods.

A multi-agency manhunt was formed involving state and local law enforcement from Chilton, Shelby, and Bibb counties. Approximately three hours later, authorities found Wade about three-quarters of a mile from the crash site. He was sleeping on top of a barn.

The investigation by Chilton County deputies and the Alabama Fire Marshal's office is ongoing. No details about a motive have been released.

Martin remains in the Chilton County Jail.

