Pupdate: Nearly-starved dog named Harvey doing much better

A nearly-starved dog rescued by the Montgomery Humane Society on Aug. 28 is doing much better, thanks to a little TLC by the shelter.
The animal was extremely emaciated when he was picked up off the streets.
"Luckily he has the spirit and determination to weather the storm," the shelter said, naming the pooch Harvey after the recent hurricane that hit Texas.
Since being brought into the shelter, Harvey has gained five pounds and loves attention. Not surprisingly, he isn't fond of the rain.
The best news yet? A family has already been given the green light to adopt him once he's fully recovered from his injuries.
BEFORE
AFTER
