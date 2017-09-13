Man arrested in Auburn armed robbery

An Alexander City man has been arrested in connection to a robbery that happened in Auburn back in August.

According to the Auburn Police Division, Jakobe Keshun Thomas, 19, has been arrested and charged with robbery in the first degree. He was arrested during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning by an Alex City police officer.

The arrest stems from a reported robbery in the 1600 block of Opelika Road on Aug. 17. A woman who was getting out of her vehicle was held up by an unidentified man holding a hand gun. The suspect ordered the victim to hand over her purse then jumped into the passenger side of a waiting pickup truck and fled.

The pick-up truck in the investigation has been recovered, but police are still looking for the second suspect in the case. Anyone with information should call detectives at 334-501-3140 or the 24 hour non-emergency number 334-501-3100. Callers can also reach out anonymously on the tip line 334-246-1391.

Thomas was taken to the Lee County Jail, where he is being held on a $100,000 bond.

