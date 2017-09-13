Man arrested in Auburn armed robbery

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
An Alexander City man has been arrested in connection to a robbery that happened in Auburn back in August.More >>
Investigators in Chilton County are probing a fatal house fire and searching for a man in connection to the Wednesday morning blaze.More >>
Montgomery Police are investigating after an early morning shooting left one person seriously injured.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to an armed robbery that happened Monday afternoon on Vaughn Road, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed Tuesday.More >>
A Florida woman was found guilty and sentenced to a maximum of 30 years along with her counterpart on Friday for her part in credit and debit card skimming operation that spanned five states.More >>
Alabama State Troopers have identified the victim killed during a police chase Sunday morning in Montgomery County as a 16-year-old boy. They have not released his name.More >>
A 35-year-old Eufaula woman has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to an April 28 crash that killed her own 10-year-old and injured five others.More >>
The Selma Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four people injured, two of them critically, Saturday night.More >>
The Millbrook Police Department has arrested and charged an 18-year-old fugitive with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, as well as other crimes.More >>
