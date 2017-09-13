Trojans preparing for first conference game of the season

Troy head coach Neal Brown talks about first conference game against New Mexico State. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

"Won"-and-one. That is the record for the Troy Trojans, who are coming off their first win of the season after defeating Alabama State 34-7 last Saturday.

The Trojans picked up that victory and set an attendance record in their first home game of 2017.

Troy head coach Neal Brown says the team had a few negative plays in the game, including too many penalties, failing to convert on fourth down and a missed field goal.

What he did like was having over 600 yards of offense.

Brown says the team is now getting ready for its next opponent, New Mexico State.

Troy had to adjust its normal weekly schedule because of Hurricane Irma. The team met Sunday to watch film and moved its rest day to Monday. Practice resumed to its normal time Tuesday.

Brown had nothing but good things to say about the Aggies when he explained how Troy is preparing for its first conference game of the season.

"I felt like going into the year, they'd [New Mexico State] be the most improved team in our conference," Brown said. "They've proved that correctly through the first two games."

In addition to improving as a team, Brown also praised New Mexico State's coaching staff, defensive pressure, rushing attack and receiving core. He says Troy has struggled stopping New Mexico State's offense the past two years.

The Trojans are preparing for another trip across the country for the second time in three weeks, but Brown thinks it will show how tough his team is.

"It's one thing to win a game at home. It's another to travel on the road, and I think that's a real test of a good football team," Brown said.

Brown says the atmosphere at New Mexico State will be tough, but the team is looking forward to the challenge.

Kickoff for Troy and New Mexico State is set for 7 p.m. at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

