3 FL school employees charged in connection with alleged abuse of autistic child

Three employees of a Florida school district are facing criminal charges after the alleged abuse of a 6-year-old boy with autism.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Marlynn Stillions, 59, of Destin, is charged with four counts of child abuse without great bodily harm. Stillions was a teacher at Kenwood Elementary School.

The father of the student found a summary report of a 2015-2016 investigation where Stillions had been accused of kneeing his son in the chin, along with punishing special needs children with sprays of water or vinegar to the face and deliberately tripping students. The father was never notified of an investigation involving his son.

The student's father turned the report over to authorities. That's when an investigation was launched.

Authorities say statements from witnesses and other information led to the child abuse charges against Stillions.

Former principal, Angelyn Vaughan, and school district employee Arden Farley, who conducts internal investigations for the school district, have been charged with failure to report suspected child abuse.

Investigators say Farley and Vaughan were aware of the allegations against Stillions and failed to make a mandatory report to the Florida Department of Children and Families Abuse Hotline as required by Florida law.

