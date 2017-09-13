Chappy's Deli's annual "Breakfast for Babies" happens Friday

Chappy’s Deli will host its annual “Breakfast for Babies” fundraiser on Friday and it's a chance for you to grab a delicious breakfast while doing something good.

The event will take place at the company's Perry Hill location. From 5:30-9 a.m. guests can donate $7 and receive a full breakfast.

For $25 donations, Chappy’s will provide a t-shirt and free breakfast delivery with 10 orders or more.

Over the past decade, Chappy’s has raised more than $200,000 with this event and all the money goes to the Alabama Chapter of the March of Dimes.

Premature birth is the number one killer of children under the age of 5, and 50 percent of those preterm births are for unknown reasons. The March of Dimes works to give every baby a fighting chance.

Preorders can be placed using this link.

