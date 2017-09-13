Chappy's Deli's holds 12th annual Breakfast for Babies

Chappy’s Deli held its annual Breakfast for Babies fundraiser on Friday and sold over 4,700 boxes! The amount of money raised this year is still being calculated but organizers hope to know the totals soon.

The annual event is a chance for you to grab a delicious breakfast while doing something good. Over the past decade, Chappy’s has raised more than $200,000 with this event and all the money goes to the Alabama Chapter of the March of Dimes.

Premature birth is the number one killer of children under the age of five, and 50 percent of those preterm births are for unknown reasons. The March of Dimes works to give every baby a fighting chance.

