10 MPS students named National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists

Ten Montgomery Public Schools students have been tapped as among the 16,000 Semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Nine students attend Loveless Academic Magnet Program, or LAMP. The final student attends Booker T. Washington High School.

These students are among the national honorees and are eligible to compete for a scholarship that is given to some of the most promising high school scholars in America.

MPS students receiving this award are:

LAMP:

Phillip A. Harden

Janyeong Kim

Varun S. Kosgi

Jacob Mesina

Katherine G. Walcott

Gary L. Willford

Anna L. Williams

Martha L. Yin

Aaron Zheng

BTW:

Rachel E. Thompson

The Semifinalist are the highest scoring entrants on the PSAT/NMSQT test in each state.

To be considered for a National Merit® Scholarship, Semifinalists must advance to Finalist standing in the competition by meeting high academic standards and all other requirements. In February, some 15,000 Semifinalists are notified by mail at their home addresses that they have advanced to Finalist standing.

Winners are then chosen based on academics, student activates and an essay. Winners receive a $2,500 scholarship.

A reception for the MPS students will be held later in September.

