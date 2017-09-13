ASU coach: 'We're good football team playing bad football' - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

ASU coach: 'We're good football team playing bad football'

Coach Jenkins' discusses ASU's 0-2 start. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Coach Jenkins' discusses ASU's 0-2 start. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

"Right now we're just a good football team playing bad football, and that's not good."  That's the word from Alabama State head coach Brian Jenkins following a 34-7 loss on the road against Troy. ASU starts the season 0-2.

ASU had 165 yards of total offense and no points from the offense. The only Hornets scoring play came from Ronnie Scott on the defense, who scored off of a pick-six.

Jenkins remains confident in his team. He says it is a good football team and he thinks the players are capable.

"It's all about execution. When you look at the film, it's execution. It's not the scheme, it's execution," Jenkins reiterated.

He says the team studied enough of the film to predict what Troy would do, but the lack of execution resulted in the Hornet's loss.

Hornets running back Darrel King says losing the first two games will be motivation to prevent the same mistakes.

"You will never forget those losses," King says. "That will always be in the back of your head. That's the goal to not happen again, for you to work toward."

As ASU prepares for the next game against a 1-1 Kennesaw State team, the focus will be on improving on each snap.

"The main thing is we gotta start executing. If we start executing, then we'll get the results we want," Jenkins said.

The Hornets return home to host Kennesaw State at 7 p.m. this Saturday at ASU Stadium.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • Team CoverageRegional College SportsMore>>

  • ASU coach: 'We're good football team playing bad football'

    ASU coach: 'We're good football team playing bad football'

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-09-13 23:00:49 GMT
    Coach Jenkins' discusses ASU's 0-2 start. (Source: WSFA 12 News)Coach Jenkins' discusses ASU's 0-2 start. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    That's the word from Alabama State head coach Brian Jenkins following a 34-7 loss on the road against Troy. 

    More >>

    That's the word from Alabama State head coach Brian Jenkins following a 34-7 loss on the road against Troy. 

    More >>

  • Trojans preparing for first conference game of the season

    Trojans preparing for first conference game of the season

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-09-13 21:27:10 GMT
    Troy head coach Neal Brown talks about first conference game against New Mexico State. (Source: WSFA 12 News)Troy head coach Neal Brown talks about first conference game against New Mexico State. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
    "Won"-and-one. That is the record for the Troy Trojans, who are coming off their first win of the season after defeating Alabama State 34-7 last Saturday. The Trojans picked up that victory and set an attendance record in their first home game of 2017. Troy head coach Neal Brown says the team had a few negative plays in the game, including too many penalties, failing to convert on fourth down and a missed field goal.  What he did like was having over 600 yards of off...More >>
    "Won"-and-one. That is the record for the Troy Trojans, who are coming off their first win of the season after defeating Alabama State 34-7 last Saturday. The Trojans picked up that victory and set an attendance record in their first home game of 2017. Troy head coach Neal Brown says the team had a few negative plays in the game, including too many penalties, failing to convert on fourth down and a missed field goal.  What he did like was having over 600 yards of off...More >>

  • Troy announces kickoff times for Akron, Ga. Southern

    Troy announces kickoff times for Akron, Ga. Southern

    Monday, September 11 2017 4:26 PM EDT2017-09-11 20:26:39 GMT
    (Source: Troy Athletics)(Source: Troy Athletics)

    Following a convincing 34-7 win over Alabama State to open up their home schedule, Troy has now announced the kickoff times for two more home games, a Sept. 23 contest with Akron and the Homecoming battle with Georgia Southern.

    More >>

    Following a convincing 34-7 win over Alabama State to open up their home schedule, Troy has now announced the kickoff times for two more home games, a Sept. 23 contest with Akron and the Homecoming battle with Georgia Southern.

    More >>
    •   

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Cleveland Indians win 20 straight!

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-09-13 11:45:43 GMT
    Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber. (Source: WOIO)Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber. (Source: WOIO)

    Ace Corey Kluber had a knockout night on Tuesday as he led the Cleveland Indians to a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

    More >>

    Ace Corey Kluber had a knockout night on Tuesday as he led the Cleveland Indians to a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

    More >>

  • ASU coach: 'We're good football team playing bad football'

    ASU coach: 'We're good football team playing bad football'

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-09-13 23:00:49 GMT
    Coach Jenkins' discusses ASU's 0-2 start. (Source: WSFA 12 News)Coach Jenkins' discusses ASU's 0-2 start. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    That's the word from Alabama State head coach Brian Jenkins following a 34-7 loss on the road against Troy. 

    More >>

    That's the word from Alabama State head coach Brian Jenkins following a 34-7 loss on the road against Troy. 

    More >>

  • Trojans preparing for first conference game of the season

    Trojans preparing for first conference game of the season

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-09-13 21:27:10 GMT
    Troy head coach Neal Brown talks about first conference game against New Mexico State. (Source: WSFA 12 News)Troy head coach Neal Brown talks about first conference game against New Mexico State. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
    "Won"-and-one. That is the record for the Troy Trojans, who are coming off their first win of the season after defeating Alabama State 34-7 last Saturday. The Trojans picked up that victory and set an attendance record in their first home game of 2017. Troy head coach Neal Brown says the team had a few negative plays in the game, including too many penalties, failing to convert on fourth down and a missed field goal.  What he did like was having over 600 yards of off...More >>
    "Won"-and-one. That is the record for the Troy Trojans, who are coming off their first win of the season after defeating Alabama State 34-7 last Saturday. The Trojans picked up that victory and set an attendance record in their first home game of 2017. Troy head coach Neal Brown says the team had a few negative plays in the game, including too many penalties, failing to convert on fourth down and a missed field goal.  What he did like was having over 600 yards of off...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly