ASU coach: 'We're good football team playing bad football'

After beating Florida State in Atlanta last Saturday, the Crimson Tide return to Tuscaloosa for their first game in Bryant-Denny Stadium this season. Follow live updates from their showdown with Fresno State here.More >>
Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton earned the first conference award of his career for his performance in Saturday night's win.More >>
The Crimson Tide just won its first game of the 2017 season, but already there are plans being made for a game four years into the future. Tuesday, it was announced the Tide will take on Miami in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.More >>
Clemson (2-0) used 11 sacks defensively to stifle the Auburn (1-1) offense on their way to a 14-6 win in Death Valley.More >>
As of Thursday morning, the No. 13 Auburn Tigers are still expected to travel to South Carolina over the weekend where they'll take on the defending national champion and No. 3-ranked Clemson Tigers.More >>
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn held his weekly press conference Tuesday. This week's matchup is a clash of the Tigers. Auburn travels to Clemson.More >>
It was the debut the Auburn Tigers have been waiting for. The debut of new quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Stidham had a solid first game at Jordan-Hare Stadium throwing for 185 yards and two scores.More >>
That's the word from Alabama State head coach Brian Jenkins following a 34-7 loss on the road against Troy.More >>
Following a convincing 34-7 win over Alabama State to open up their home schedule, Troy has now announced the kickoff times for two more home games, a Sept. 23 contest with Akron and the Homecoming battle with Georgia Southern.More >>
Tuskegee gave up a total of 462 yards in its 20-7 loss on Saturday to Albany State.
Tuskegee gave up a total of 462 yards in its 20-7 loss on Saturday to Albany State.
After falling into an early 17-0 hole, Huntingdon rallied back to defeat rival Birmingham-Southern, and reclaimed the Wesley Cup.More >>
Ace Corey Kluber had a knockout night on Tuesday as he led the Cleveland Indians to a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers.More >>
That's the word from Alabama State head coach Brian Jenkins following a 34-7 loss on the road against Troy.More >>
Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard! We'll announce the winner every Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.More >>
Following a convincing 34-7 win over Alabama State to open up their home schedule, Troy has now announced the kickoff times for two more home games, a Sept. 23 contest with Akron and the Homecoming battle with Georgia Southern.More >>
