ASU coach: 'We're good football team playing bad football'

"Right now we're just a good football team playing bad football, and that's not good." That's the word from Alabama State head coach Brian Jenkins following a 34-7 loss on the road against Troy. ASU starts the season 0-2.

ASU had 165 yards of total offense and no points from the offense. The only Hornets scoring play came from Ronnie Scott on the defense, who scored off of a pick-six.

Jenkins remains confident in his team. He says it is a good football team and he thinks the players are capable.

"It's all about execution. When you look at the film, it's execution. It's not the scheme, it's execution," Jenkins reiterated.

He says the team studied enough of the film to predict what Troy would do, but the lack of execution resulted in the Hornet's loss.

Hornets running back Darrel King says losing the first two games will be motivation to prevent the same mistakes.

"You will never forget those losses," King says. "That will always be in the back of your head. That's the goal to not happen again, for you to work toward."

As ASU prepares for the next game against a 1-1 Kennesaw State team, the focus will be on improving on each snap.

"The main thing is we gotta start executing. If we start executing, then we'll get the results we want," Jenkins said.

The Hornets return home to host Kennesaw State at 7 p.m. this Saturday at ASU Stadium.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.