Tuskegee ranked high among HBCUs

Tuskegee University was the only Alabama school ranked in the Top 10 for Historically Black College/University. Tuskegee came in 6th on the HBCU list and 27th on the Best Regional Universities South.

Interim President, Charlotte Morris explained that the report is just one way that the school evaluates their success.

“Tuskegee University is focused on a model of continuous improvement for all university areas, especially academics,” Morris said.

There are various factors that contribute to a school's ranking, including retention rates, financial resources and even student to teacher ratios.

