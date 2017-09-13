Montgomery Biscuits recognized for military support

The Southern League of Professional Baseball announced Wednesday that the Montgomery Biscuits are the recipients of the Patriot Award, an award given to organizations that support and engage with the U.S. Armed Forces both at the ballpark and within the community.

Every Wednesday this past season was known as “Military Wednesday” at the stadium. Military personnel, active and retired, could partake in food and drink specials designated for them and a “Military Hero of the Week” would be given free tickets and recognized before the game. The stadium also hosted military superstars such as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and aviation legends the “Eagles,” both of which signed autographs for the public.

Outside the stadium, the Biscuits work with local schools to ensure that new military personnel have a chance to experience a game.

Biscuits General Manager, Scott Trible, says it’s an honor to win the award.

“The military plays such a huge role in Montgomery and we're proud to be able to give these heroes the chance to enjoy a night out at the ballpark. We're going to hang this award with pride,” said Trible.

