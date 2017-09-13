Police: 3 men hide from officers inside apartment during burglary in progress

Three Troy men were arrested Monday after police say they hid from authorities inside a Troy apartment during a burglary in progress.

According to the Troy Police Department, at around 11:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Corley Street. When the officers arrived and set up a perimeter, police say one of the suspects, Jamarius Cachief Jones, 19, came out of a window at the rear of the apartment, but after seeing police he crawled back inside.

While trying to persuade Jones to come back out, they discovered he was not alone. Police say two additional suspects, Deon Tyrell Nobles, 18, and Ladarrius Devon Stewart, 20, were with Jones in the apartment.

Police say Jones eventually came out, but Nobles and Stewart refused. Officers then entered the apartment and found Nobles hiding under a couch and found Stewart hiding in the ceiling.

All three men were taken into custody and charged with burglary in the third degree. They are being held in the Pike County Jail, each on a $5,000 bond.

