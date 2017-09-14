Alabama 8th grade students get exposure to careers and industries

About 5,000 students, teachers, and chaperones from 14 counties across central Alabama will get an up close look at career opportunities and some one-on-one help deciding what they want to do when they grow up.



The Career Discovery Expo being held on will be held at Southern Union Community College is for students to learn about different industries and careers.

Janet Ormond, Career Discovery Expo Chairman said, “The purpose is to help students make wise decisions about their future and to help them

understand the value of education in preparing for careers that will lead to economic prosperity."

Students will learn about occupations, educational requirements, and average salaries from the 11 career clusters:

Agriculture

Architecture and Construction

Communication and Information Technology

Education and Training

Hospitality, Tourism, and Recreation

Manufacturing

Automotive Manufacturing

Healthcare

Public Service (Law, Police, Fire, Corrections, Military, etc.) Transportation, Distribution, and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

The Expo, an industry-led initiative, targets 8th graders in Autauga, Bullock, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Perry, Russell, and Tallapoosa Counties.

“The Expo unites regional industries and businesses with students to highlight the variety of career opportunities in our area,” said Dinah Motley, Expo media relations coordinator.

“Not only is the Expo for eighth graders, there is also a College and Career Night on September 14 for older students that is open to the public as well,”Motley said.

More than 100 colleges, industries, and businesses will be available from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a fun, educational, hands-on experience for the attendants.

