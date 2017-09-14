Vernon: Summer temperatures, rain chances returning

TODAY:

A warmer start today compared to yesterday as we kick things off in the 60s. We'll see a good mix of clouds and sun through the day as we warm to a nice summer setting this afternoon in the mid-80s. A few areas across extreme south Alabama could climb into the upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Sadly our completely dry weather will end tomorrow. Higher moisture values will help with the development of a few showers Friday afternoon. We'll see this rain activity begin across the Florida Panhandle and track north through the day.

The good news is the few showers we may see will likely be out of here or on their last leg by the time high school football games kick off.

WEEKEND:

We'll keep an elevated rain chance in place through the weekend. Heating through the day coupled with high moisture values will likely lead to a few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

HURRICANE JOSE:

Hurricane Jose continues to wander over the western Atlantic. Over the next coming days, the storm will look to track north staying off the U.S. east coast. Yes, Jose is a little too close for comfort but forecast models continue to show it staying far enough away from the U.S. that it's not considered a threat.

